Jordan Brand's annual Spring/Summer collection will reportedly include a brand new "Tie Dye" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG done up in a "White/Black-Aurora Green" color scheme. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the Tie Dye 1s are expected to launch in women's sizes on June 11th for the retail price of $170.

Official images have not yet been revealed but the leaked photo embedded below will give you a good idea of what the colorway looks like on the AJ1.

As you'd expect from any sneaker bearing the "Tie Dye" moniker, the kicks are highlighted by the eye-catching pattern, while white and black leather handle the mid panel, toe box, Nike swoosh and ankle collar. A white midsole, black laces and a black outsole round out the look.

Of course, this kind of colorway certainly isn't for everyone but the good news is there are plenty of Air Jordan 1s scheduled to drop throughout the year. Among them, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom "Racer Blue" that'll be hitting retailers later this month. Click here for more details on that while we await official word on the tie dye joint.