Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 1 Retro High Zoom colorway in the works, following up the black/iridescent iteration that recently launched as part of the "Fearless" collection. The upcoming "Racer Blue" iteration, which was recently worn by Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, is expected to release sometime in March according to sneaker source @Py_Leaks.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom "Racer Blue" comes equipped with a predominately white leather upper accompanied by glossy, grey patent leather overlays and a unique, mesh ankle collar. The kicks are also highlighted by an eye-catching racer blue inner lining with a combination of red and blue on the outsole. Like the first AJ1 Zoom, this pair features a full-length Zoom Air unit, hence the name.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced official release details but all signs point to a release next month. Due to the increase in Air Jordan 1 prices in 2020, you can expect a $175 price tag. Check out some on-foot photos in the IG posts embedded below.