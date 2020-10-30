Few sneakers would fall into the "must-cop" category but these ones right here... whew.

Coming right in time for Halloween, sneakerheads are officially able to secure a brand new pair of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Dark Mocha", which has been a coveted pair all year long. Once the official images started circulating on social media, the people spoke and labeled these one of the hottest colorways of the year and, considering they're a Jordan 1 High, you just know that the demand will be high.

As you likely know, StockX has become one of the premier marketplaces for the re-selling of all the hottest kicks. While there are certain pairs that can fetch a fortune on the stock market-like app, others, like these, are far more affordable than you may think.

Perfect for the fall, and even making for a decent winter shoe depending on where you live, the "Dark Mocha" joints will only be out on October 31 but you can already secure your pair early on StockX. Depending on your size, you'll be paying approximately $400 for these and, once they drop in Nike's stores, the price is expected to fluctuate. However, if you can't wait and you know that you'll need these in your collection, you'll want to act early.

Check out some official pictures for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Dark Mocha" below and head here to cop yourself this pair.

Image via Nike



