In May of 2019, Jordan Brand and Travis Scott linked up for a special version of the Air Jordan 1. The sneaker featured a backward swoosh and some mocha overlays on top of a white base. Over a year later, Jumpman is now trying to bless fans who missed out on the collab, with a similar-looking colorway, dubbed "Dark Mocha."

The official images for this shoe hit the internet yesterday, and it's clear these are the perfect sneaker for the Fall season. As you can see in the photos below, the sneaker has a white leather base on the toe box and side panels. From there, we get black overlays and a black Nike swoosh which is then complemented by a "dark mocha" back heel. Overall, it's a colorway that has excited fans for months, and it's almost finally here.

If you are looking to get your hands on a pair of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 31st, for $170 USD. Let us know whether or not you will be purchasing a pair, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

