Over the course of the last 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG has cemented itself as one of the best sneakers ever created. There is a very good reason for this as the shoe has a gorgeous high-top silhouette that offers a design that lends itself well to a multitude of colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a plethora of new offerings for the shoe, and every single one seems to be a huge hit amongst sneakerheads.

The latest to be teased is the Air Jordan 1 High OG in "Dark Mocha" which was clearly inspired by the Travis Scott collab from May of last year. Today, Nike released some official looks at the shoe, which can be found below. As you can see, the upper of the sneaker is made with white leather while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black. From there, we have brown suede on the back heel to bring the entire look together. Overall, it's one of those colorways that is certainly going to excite fans, especially those who missed out on the Travis Scott release.

These are slated to drop on October 31st for $170 USD so keep your eyes peeled to your local store as the release approaches.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike