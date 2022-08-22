There are some truly amazing variations of the Air Jordan 1 out there. The Air Jordan 1 Mid is certainly one of those shoes as it gives sneakerheads the opportunity to own a Jordan 1, at a lower cost, and without the hassle of pairs selling out instantly. This is a silhouette that has been given some pretty great colorways over the years, and in 2022, that trend has continued, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.

Now, the Air Jordan 1 Mid will be getting the "True Blue" treatment, as you can see down below. This sneaker has iconic Jumpman colors as we have a white base with some clean grey overlays. From there, the Nike swoosh, laces, and outsole are all blue. These elements come together perfectly to create a colorway that will appease both casual and hardcore fans.

For now, this shoe does not have a release date, although we do know that it will be dropping soon for a price of $125 USD. Let us know what you think about this Air Jordan 1 Mid colorway, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

