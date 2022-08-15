The most legendary Jumpman shoe of all time is the Air Jordan 1 and the most legendary NBA team is the Los Angeles Lakers. When you merge these two entities together, you are bound to strike gold, and that is exactly what we have with the latest Air Jordan 1 Mid to be shown off on the market.

As you can see in the official images down below, this brand-new Air Jordan 1 Mid features all of the colors that made the Lakers famous. The overlays on this sneaker are purple, while the toe box, Nike swoosh, and cuff are all yellow. From there, we are met with white side panels and a black tongue, which helps add some contrast to the entire sneaker. Overall, it is a very fun and unique colorway that is definitely going to make Lakers fans excited.

For now, this sneaker does not have an official release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this offering, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike