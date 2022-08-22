Over the years, Jumpman has blessed us with some truly amazing shoes. The Air Jordan 1 is a sneaker that every sneakerhead should own in their wardrobe, regardless of colorway. This is a silhouette that has gotten plenty of variations, including the Air Jordan 1 Mid, which contains some amazing offerings at a lower, more affordable price.

The latest version of the Air Jordan 1 Mid to be shown off is the "Alternate Bred" model, below. As you can see from the official images, this shoe has a black base that is backed up with red on the toe box, Nike swoosh, and cuff. These two colors have always worked perfectly on the Air Jordan 1, and this latest instance is absolutely no exception. The red and black aesthetic has always represented the Chicago Bulls, which is synonymous with Michael Jordan. Having said that, we're sure these are going to do well on the market.

There is no release date for this sneaker just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

