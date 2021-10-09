Over the past week or so, we have been reporting on a plethora of new Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways. Jordan Brand has been ramping up production of this shoe, and it is easy to see why when you consider how it is so easy to style, and it is much easier to cop than any Air Jordan 1 High OG on the market. These colorways have all been familiar in nature, which is a description that can certainly be given to the new colorway below.

As you can see in the official images, this shoe is all about the basic neutral tones. The base of the sneaker on the toe box and side panels are white, all while the overlays and back heel are grey. From there, we get some black on the Nike swoosh and the cuff, which acts as a contrast to the lighter tones. Overall, it's a solid look that won't exactly offend anyone.

These will be dropping at your local sneaker retailer in the not-so-distant future for $120 USD so keep your eyes peeled for stock in your area. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

