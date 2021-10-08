While the Air Jordan 1 Mid isn't as popular as the High OG, it is impossible to deny the popularity of the shoe. Just a year ago it was a darling of resellers, and it has remained popular since that time. While the after-market prices have died down, the colorways have remained consistent, and with 2021 coming to a close, Jordan Brand is making sure they deliver some more Mids to the market.

The latest is this "Reverse Chicago" model which contains a white base on the side panels, back heel, and even the overlays. From there, red appears on the toe box, Nike swoosh, and some of the trim near the cuff. Unlike most "Chicago" models, there is no black to be found here, which allows all of the colors to pop a bit more.

This new Air Jordan 1 Mid will be dropping soon for a price of $125 USD, so keep your eye out at your local retailer for more details on these. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and information from the sneaker world. As always, tell us what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

