While the Air Jordan 1 High OG typically gets all the love, you can't deny the aesthetic of the Jordan 1 Mid. In recent years, this shoe has become a target of resellers, which is something no one ever saw coming. Now, the shoe remains one of the best on the market, and Jordan Brand is doing its part by coming out with a plethora of colorways on a weekly to monthly basis.

The latest to be shown off is this Fall-suited colorway which can be found below. The shoe has a white base to it, while the overlays are all forest green. This appears on the Nike swoosh as well, although, on the cuff, we are greeted by some yellow. These elements come together quite nicely and create a stellar shoe that is bound to excite sneakerheads out there.

For now, there is no release date for these although you can expect them to drop soon for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

