While the Air Jordan 1 High OG might be the king of the Air Jordan family, there is no denying that the Mid can be a solid option if you prefer something that is smaller and also less expensive. Over the past few years, the Mid has seen a whole lot of love from Jordan Brand and in turn, fans have been copping more and more colorways for their collections. The summer is a great time for the Jordan 1 Mid and in just a week from now, the EU will receive a brand new "Wolf Grey" model.

In the official photos below, you can see that this shoe has a white base as the toe box, side panels, tongue, and even the laces use the common neutral tone. From there, all of the overlays are grey, except for the Nike swoosh which is a shade of light blue. These elements come together to create a dope colorway that is certainly going to have some fans over the coming weeks.

The release date in the EU has been set for the 15th of July although it remains to be seen when these will be released in the United States. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike