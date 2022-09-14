Earlier today, we reported on the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Triple Black." If you are a sneakerhead, then you know that pretty well every single sneaker has some sort of triple black version. This is because black is a shade that goes with pretty well everything, and fans can't help but purchase some all-black shoes for their collection. it is a sure thing as far as colorways go, and now, the Air Jordan 1 Low will also get the triple black treatment.

In the official images down below, you can see that this shoe has your typical triple-black aesthetic. There is black, more black, and then some black on top of that. It is a stealthy look and while it isn't exactly flashy, these aren't meant to be. Instead, they are a shoe you can pick up and wear with anything.

Just like the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Triple Black," this Air Jordan 1 Low is going to be released on Tuesday, September 27th for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike