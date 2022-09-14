One of the best Air Jordan 1 variations is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. For the most part, it is a more accessible silhouette as there is always more stock at a lower price. With that being said, Jordan Brand has been coming out with some amazing Jordan 1 Mid colorways as of late. They have been going big and bold with these models, and now, they are set to come out with something just a bit more stripped back.

As you can see in the images down below, we have a nice "Triple Black" offering. This is one of the best common color schemes in the sneaker world as it offers a stealthy-looking shoe that can pretty well be paired with any outfit. Sure, it's not reinventing the wheel, but sometimes, you want something light and basic.

If you are looking at buying these new kicks, you will be able to do so as of September 27th for a price of $125 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

