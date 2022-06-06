While the Air Jordan 1 High OG is a fantastic shoe that will forever stand the test of time, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 Low is also a great option. This shoe is particularly great in the summertime and over the years, Jordan Brand has upped the production on colorways of this shoe as they are well aware of just how popular it has become.

In some new official images, we now know that the next Air Jordan 1 will be called "Mystic Navy." As you can see, the shoe will feature a navy blue toe box which is a color that also appears on the back heel and the Nike swoosh. From there, the rest of the sneaker is black which makes for a color-blocking style that longtime sneakerheads will immediately recognize.

At this juncture, there is no official release date for this sneaker, however, there is a belief that it will be ready in time for August. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

