One of the best shoes for the summer is the Air Jordan 1 Low. Most sneakerheads would probably prefer to wear the Air Jordan 1 High OG, however, there is no doubt that the low-top variation of the silhouette is perfect for the warmer months when most people are outside wearing shorts. The Jordan 1 Lows match well with those kinds of outfits, and around this time of year, Jordan Brand is constantly showing off new colorways.

As you can see down below, the latest colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low will be a simple turquoise offering. The base of the sneaker features some basic white leather, all while the overlays are turquoise. It is a very clean color scheme and it is one that looks great when paired in the summer. Overall, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues to be the perfect option for these next few months of sunshine.

There is no release date for this shoe right now, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

