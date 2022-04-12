With the summer just a few months away, sneakerheads are looking for shoes that will dominate the warmer months. Jordan Brand always seems to deliver in this area, especially as it pertains to the Air Jordan 1. The Jordan 1 Low is a particularly good choice in the summer, and colorways continue to be teased online. Once in a while, Jumpman likes to go off the board with the materials it uses, and as you can see below, this next colorway goes the snakeskin route.

The "Vivid Green" model features a very unique color scheme as the toe box and back heel is constructed with a soft green snakeskin. This texture lends itself well to the shade of green, which helps bolster the whole snake motif. From there, we have white side panels, all while the overlays are made with black leather.

As it stands, there is no release date for this sneaker, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

