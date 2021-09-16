One of the best sneaker silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Over the years, the shoe has gotten a plethora of overhauls and unique models. Perhaps one of the more popular variations is the Air Jordan 1 KO which features a smaller profile and some different materials that create an alternate color-blocking.

This model has been brought back in 2021 and Jordan Brand has already released a "Chicago" version. Now, they are switching things up thanks to the return of the "Storm Blue" offering, which can be found in the images below. As you can see from these photos, the shoe has a mostly white base, all while the overlays are a mixture of blue and black. It's a clean colorway and one that will prove to be a hit throughout the fall.

Jordan Brand has officially confirmed that this new model is going to drop on Wednesday, September 29th for a price of $140 USD on the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know if you plan on getting a pair, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

