One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and if you've been following this website for a while, you probably already know that we feel that way. Since 1985, this shoe has been churning out a ton of great colorways and as we make our way through 2021, we are set to receive even more. The next Air Jordan 1 on tap for this year is the "Prototype" model, which we have seen plenty of teasers for so far this year.

In the images below, you can see how this shoe combines various different looks together. The toe box and the side panels are while the overlays are beige. From there, we have a black Nike swoosh and back heel which is then complemented by two different shades of blue and some orange. The colorway might prove to be hard to pair, although there is no doubt that this is different than what we are used to from the Jordan 1.

As for the release date, these were going to come out on Saturday, September 10th, although they are now going to be released on September 24th instead. Let us know if you plan on copping yourself a pair, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

