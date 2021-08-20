Every single week, it feels as though we are reporting on new Air Jordan 1 High OG teasers. This is easily one of the greatest shoes of all time, so it should come as no surprise that Jordan Brand is always coming through with some new models. These offerings typically show up on Instagram before Nike eventually issues the official images, and accounts like @zsneakerheadz always seem to have the initial scoop.

Recently, @zsneakerheadz unveiled the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Marina Blue" which immediately got fans excited thanks to its black base and blue overlays. The blue that was used was quite close to royal blue which is always a beloved shade in terms of Air Jordan 1s. Now, the account is back, this time with an in-hand image of the shoe. As you can see down below, the shoe has the same look as the photoshop rendering and by all accounts, this shaping up to be a strong colorway to open up 2022 with.

For now, the release date has been set for January 15th of 2022 at a price of $170 USD. This is subject to change, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.