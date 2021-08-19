If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then there is no denying just how kind 2021 has been to you. This shoe has received a ton of new colorways and with about four months left in the year, Jordan Brand has even more new kicks in store for you all. Sometimes, the constant release of Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways can be overwhelming, especially if you want them all. Now, Jumpman is here with a new colorway whose whole purpose is to be overwhelming.

This new offering is called "Prototype" and it is jam-packed with various colors. The toe box and side panels here are white, all while the bottom half of the back heel and Nike swoosh, are black. From there, we have some tan overlays that lead into a black tongue with orange Nike Air branding on the front. From there, the cuff is a mixture of turquoise and blue, which leads to a unique mixture of colors and shades. The palette might be all over the place here, however, it works out just fine.

These are supposed to come out on September 10th of this year for $170 USD although this date is subject to change. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike