Jumpman has a ton of great shoes coming out this year and at times, it can be hard to keep track of all of the releases. It's easy to miss out on a shoe you really want, but thankfully, eBay has you covered. For those who might be concerned about where the shoes are coming from, eBay has its very own Authenticity Guarantee which ensures all eligible sneakers are thoroughly inspected by third-party authenticators at Sneaker Con. They authenticate every shoe before it's shipped out to the buyers. If you are a seller, eBay makes things especially easy thanks to their policy that sees no seller fees on shoes over $100 USD.

As for the next Jordan Brand shoe on the docket, Jumpman is taking things back to 1986, a time when they were coming through with unique iterations of the Air Jordan 1. One of those models was the Air Jordan 1 KO, which was meant to be a more accessible version of the Jordan 1. One of the original colorways was the infamous "Chicago" model, and that is exactly what is being brought back this week.

In the official images below, you can see that the sneaker has white on the tongue, toe box, and side panels, all while the overlays and cuff are red. From there, we are given some black on the Nike swoosh and even the top part of the ankle, which gives some contrast to the overall look of the shoe. This is a shoe that will excite OG sneakerheads and even some of the newer fans in the sneaker space.

These kicks are slated to drop on Wednesday, May 10th although if you miss out on the drop, you can be sure that you'll be able to find a pair on eBay, regardless of what size you are.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike