Fans of the Air Jordan 1 have seen the shoe receive numerous iterations over the years, including the KO which came out all the way back in 1986. This model was a more cost-effective option that featured some different materials and color-blocking. The KO supposedly stands for knock-off although it's clear that these kicks were absolutely authorized by Nike and Jordan Brand, making the name more tongue and cheek than anything else.

Over the past few months, information has surfaced noting that these would actually be making a comeback in the "Storm Blue" and "Chicago" offerings. This past week, Jordan Brand confirmed the "Chicago" colorway and even delivered some official images to show fans exactly what they can expect. As you can see, the sneaker stays true to its original form as it contains those unique AJKO materials. While not all sneakerheads will be on board with these, there are certainly those who have been waiting for these to make a comeback.

For now, these are expected to drop sometime in the Spring of next year although an exact date has yet to be announced. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

