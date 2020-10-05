Over the years, Jordan Brand has given the Air Jordan 1 a lot of updates. It's easy to see why when you consider how this is quite arguably one of the best sneakers ever created. When the shoe was relatively fresh back in 1986, Jumpman came through with a KO version that many believed stood for knock-off as it was clear that these were a lower quality take on the original. Despite the canvas materials used on the upper, and the missing back heel blocking on the back, these became a huge hit and over the years, we have seen colorways make their way to the market.

For a while now, we haven't seen any new AJKO models but in 2021, it appears as though that's going to change. It was recently revealed that a "Storm Blue" offering would be dropping next year and now, according to Sneakerfiles, the AJKO will get the iconic "Chicago" offering during the Spring of 2021. Of course, this model contains a white upper with red overlays and some black highlights.

It remains to be seen when the exact release date will be, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Image via Flight Club