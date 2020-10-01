If you're a big fan of sneakers, the Air Jordan 1 has certainly been on your wishlist. In fact, you've probably owned a pair in your lifetime given just how popular they are. Over the decades, there have been numerous iterations of the shoe, including the Air Jordan 1 KO which dropped back in 1986. This Jordan 1 has an updated aesthetic as the bottom half of the back heel is given the same coloring as the side panels. Meanwhile, the shoe uses canvas materials on the upper. Giving these changes, some believe the KO stands for "knock-off" even if the shoes are authentic.

Now, it appears as though the AJKO will be making a return in 2021. According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is set to return in a "Storm Blue" colorway which can be found, below. The upper is mainly white while the Nike swoosh is black, all while the overlays are blue. It's a stylish look that will certainly appeal to those looking for some late 80s nostalgia.

Based on the post below, you can expect these to drop in September of 2021 although this is subject to change. Stay tuned for any updates as we will bring you all of the latest information.