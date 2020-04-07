One of the best sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 and over the years, Jumpman has looked at ways to improve upon the silhouette. Over the last few months, one of their efforts has been to put Zoom Air in the midsole as opposed to the standard Air unit. There have been a couple of colorways that use this technology but as the summer months approach, Jordan Brand is determined to come through with even more offerings for the masses.

The latest colorway to be unveiled is this "Court Purple" offering which can be found, below. In fact, this shoe makes us think of the up and coming Air Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape." We say this because of the purple overlays that adorn the upper. From there, we have a teal Nike swoosh that adds to the Grape aesthetic. The base of this sneaker is black, with the shade appearing on both the midsole and side panels. From there, we have a gradient outsole that starts out teal in the front and quickly progresses to purple in the back.

You can expect these to drop in the late summer or early fall. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via HouseOfHeat