Sneaker releases continue to be delayed in light of the Coronavirus. While this obviously sucks for sneakerheads, it's a necessary precaution to make sure we all practice social distancing and make things right before they get even worse. Despite all of this, sneaker news continues to be delivered on a consistent basis. One of the models that continues to get talked about these days is the Air Jordan 5 "Alternate Grape." This model is a play on the classic "Grape" colorway from the early 90s.

There have been numerous teasers so far and now, thanks to Instagram sneaker insider @repgod888, we now have some on-foot images of the shoe. As you can see, the purple nubuck uppers look great when paired with the teal highlights on the midsole and tongue. Overall, it's one of those sneakers that will immediately make you feel some type of way, whether it be positively or negatively. The on-foot photos really give us a sense of how the shoe will look with an outfit.

These are expected to drop on June 27th although nothing is confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on this release as we will be sure to bring them to you.