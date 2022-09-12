Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways are always been created. Jumpman knows that this is one of their most popular silhouettes, and they are never going to let the hype die down. Every single year, we get some incredible new sneakers, and that is most definitely going to be the case again in 2023 as numerous teasers have been shown off online. @zsneakerheadz has had the scoop on many of these offerings, including the "Washed Pink" model which can be seen down below.

This new model definitely lives up to its name as all of the overlays are made with a faded shade of pink. From there, the base of the shoe is made with white leather, which allows for a nice smooth contrast. Overall, this is a very solid colorway that will work well in warmer weather.

For now, it appears as though this sneaker is going to drop on April 22nd for a price of $180 USD. At this time, the release has yet to be confirmed by Jumpman, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section below.



