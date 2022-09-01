Over the last year or so, Jordan Brand has been putting more denim on the Air Jordan 1. For instance, this year, there was a women's exclusive washed denim Air Jordan 1 that was praised by a plethora of fans. This is a shoe that gave some nice textures to a silhouette that is already considered by many to be one of the greatest of all time.

Now, according to Sole Retriever on Twitter, the Air Jordan 1 High is going to be getting another washed denim colorway, except for this time, it will be made with pink denim. In the rendering down below, you can see that the shoe features a white leather upper, while the overlays are made with pink denim. It is a very clean look, and we're sure it is one that fans will be intrigued by once it comes out later next year.

This shoe does not yet have an official release date although fans can expect it to drop by next Summer for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of this gorgeous Air Jordan 1 High, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.



