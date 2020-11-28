One of the greatest sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 and in 2020, Jumpman has been making sure to deliver a whole plethora of offerings to sneakerheads. While 2020 has been a bad year overall, the sneaker world has managed to keep up its momentum and heading into 2021, Jordan Brand is looking to keep up the pace, with a whole slate of releases. Many of these drops are gearing up to take place in January which means you will have plenty of dope shoes to try out your Winter outfits in.

One of the Air Jordan 1 colorways that are slated to release during the early stages of the year is the "Volt" colorway which polarized fans when it was first shown off. In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a white leather base with black overlays, all while volt is on the cuff and university gold is on the back heel. This particular color scheme is quite unique for an Air Jordan 1 although we're sure there are some fans out there who can't wait to get their hands on these.

As for the release date, you can expect to scoop them up as of January 9th for $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.