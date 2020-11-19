2020 has been a massive year for sneakerheads despite the devastation caused by COVID-19. When the virus first became a worldwide issue, sneaker brands were quick to delay big releases as their supply chains were shut down, temporarily. Since then, brands have learned to adapt and now, we are getting a massive amount of releases, every single week. Jordan Brand has managed to stay incredibly consistent throughout this time as they have delivered some fantastic offerings.

There are still around six weeks left in 2020, and Jumpman fully intends on blessing sneakerheads with some big releases. One of those sneakers is the Air Jordan 1 "Metallic Gold" which has been teased dating back to last year. In the official images below, you can see how the shoe is covered in black patent leather, all while gold is placed on the cuff and the Nike swoosh. All these elements come together for a vibrant sneaker that encapsulates the look of a classic sample from the mid-80s.

If you are hoping to get your hands on a pair, you will be able to do so as of Monday, November 30th for $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more future sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

