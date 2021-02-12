When Michael Jordan first became a household name in the world of basketball, he was playing for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. It was here that Jordan won a National Championship, prior to being drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 draft. After being drafted, Jordan signed a deal with Nike and when he began his signature sneaker journey, he made sure to honor UNC at every turn, with sneakers that matched the team's powder blue and white jerseys.

The Air Jordan 1 "UNC" is a beloved colorway at this point and in just a few weeks from now, we will be seeing a new alternate "UNC" model make its way to the market. Nike has just released official images for this model and as you can see below, the shoe has powder blue overlays on top of a white leather base. From there, we have black on the Nike swoosh, cuff, and laces, which offers some depth to the overall look.

Fans of these will be able to cop a pair on March 6th as these will sell for the normal Jordan 1 market price of $170 USD. Let us know if you plan on getting a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

