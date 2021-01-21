When it comes to sneakers, there is no doubt that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most popular models of all time. When it first released in 1985, Nike was skeptical of how many units it would sell but thanks to Michael Jordan's success on the court, the shoe was an immediate hit and since that time, Jordan Brand has continuously brought out new colorways. 2021 is shaping up to be yet another great year for the model and recently, some new release details were revealed surrounding the Air Jordan 1 "UNC."

For those unaware of this shoe, you can see the official images in the photos below. Essentially, the sneaker has a white leather base, all while powder blue overlays are placed on top, with a black Nike swoosh on the side. It's a unique twist on past versions of the Air Jordan 1 "UNC" and for now, it seems like fans are adding this one to their wishlists.

Based on early reports, this sneaker will now be seeing a release date of March 6th, with a price attached of $170 USD. This date is subject to change, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike