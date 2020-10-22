Michael Jordan is one of the most legendary athletes to ever walk the face of the earth, so it only makes sense that fans are always trying to get his memorabilia. There are some avid collectors out there and they have no problem spending an abundance just to get their hands on a piece of history. This has been especially true following the release of The Last Dance, which rejuvenated everyone's fascination with the Chicago Bulls legend.

The latest piece of history to hit the auction block is coming via Sotheby's who have sold off plenty of vintage gear in the past. In the photos below, you can see the Jordan Brand x Converse "UNC" pack which features a pair of Converse Pro Leather's, as well as a signed UNC game jersey, and even a practice jersey. This was created back in 2012 to celebrate the 30th birthday of Jordan's National Championship win with the school. There were only 30 versions of the pack when it came out, and now, the James R. Jordan Foundation is providing a unit for auction.

It is being reported that this could go for between $100K to $110K but considering some of the prices we have seen as of late, it could go even higher. Meanwhile, the money from the sale will go to the James R. Jordan Foundation, which provides educational resources to kids and families in need. This auction will take place between November 2nd and 10th, and can be found here: Sothebys.com.

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's