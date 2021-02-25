Sneakerheads are a diverse group when it comes to their sneaker preferences. While this is certainly the case, there is no denying that many of them hold the Air Jordan 1 in very high regard, and with good reason. It is the first signature shoe ever worn by the likes of Michael Jordan and over the past 36 years, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways that will forever stand the test of time. The brand is also trying to diversify and bring even more new models to the forefront, which is certainly going to happen in 2021.

According to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, yet another new colorway is coming to the Air Jordan 1 in the Fall. This colorway is going to be called "Total Orange" and it will even feature some multi-color elements. Unfortunately, the insider is unaware of what the shoe will potentially look like, hence the lack of a photoshop rendering below.

Based on the information provided below, this colorway is expected to come out on the 11th of September of 2021. There will certainly be more details making their way to the internet soon, so stay tuned for any updates as we will make sure to keep you all informed.