Air Jordan 1 colorways are sent to be incredibly plentiful in 2021 and sneakerheads are excited to get their hands on as many pairs as possible. There have been numerous teasers to make their way to the internet and just a few months after these teasers hit the web, Nike typically comes through with the actual official images. This past week, that is exactly what they did as they came through with the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patina."

In the images below, you can see that the sneaker has a black toe box and side panels, all while the back heel is grey. From there, the overlays and Nike swoosh are all brown, which offers up a rustic aesthetic that makes the shoe look a bit beaten up and rusted. It's a concept that is executed to perfection, and if you've been wanting something a little different from Jordan Brand, this would have to be it.

As for the release date, one has yet to be announced although all signs are pointing to these being released during the month of March, for $170 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping these, or if they will be a pass. As always, stay tuned for more sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike