New Air Jordan 1 colorways have been hot commodities over the last few decades, and Jumpman has always made sure to make their fanbase happy. Every single year, the Jordan 1 receives a whole plethora of new colorways, and for the most part, they always completely sell out. In 2021, Jordan Brand has a ton of Jordan 1s on the horizon and numerous teasers have been hitting the internet. Now, yet another Air Jordan 1 has surfaced although this one contains a fairly unique twist.

In the post below from Instagram sneaker insider @hanzuying, you can see that the shoe has a multitude of things happening, which has fans split on whether or not these are the wave. The toe box and side panels of the shoe are black, while the back heel is grey. What is particularly interesting are the overlays and Nike swoosh which is a mixture of black and brow. This aesthetic makes the shoe feel like it is rusted, which is certainly going to be odd when matching with your outfits.

The colorway has been dubbed "Patina" and is set to be released in March of this year, although a concrete release date has not been annonced. Keep it locked to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.