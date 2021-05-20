The classic Air Jordan 1 High OG is getting another women's colorway.
One of the greatest shoes of all time is undoubtedly the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It was the first signature shoe worn by Michael Jordan and over the last 36 years, it has received a plethora of dope colorways that have been embedded in our memories. If you are a sneakerhead, you really can't go wrong with these shoes, and every single year, you can count on Jumpman to come through with a plethora of great new models that will have you wanting to go out to the local sneaker shop.
One of the latest Air Jordan 1 models to be shown off is this "Seafoam" offering which is being marketed for women. As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a mostly white base all while the upper is covered in light green. The laces are white with orange outlines, which ultimately makes for a unique aesthetic that is rare to find on an AJ1.
These are set to release on August 12th of this year for $170 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.