It's well-documented that the Air Jordan 1 is one of the best Jumpman shoes to ever be released. Of course, it was the first signature shoe ever worn by Michael Jordan and it seems likely that this shoe will be a fan favorite for years to come. With so much hype behind the silhouette, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand is pumping out as many colorways of the sneaker as possible.

One of those new colorways is the "Pollen" model which can be found below. With its similarities to the "Shinedown" offering, this has already been on people's radars and as the release date gets closer, the hype will only increase. The black base and yellow overlays create a dope bumblebee aesthetic and during the summer, these are definitely going to be a hit.

At first, it was reported that this shoe would be coming out on August 21st although now, it is going to be dropping on August 7th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

