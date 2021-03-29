Fans of the Air Jordan 1 have been blessed with a plethora of great colorways over the years. At this point, it seems like the shoe will simply never die as it is just too good of a silhouette to pass up. It's something that can go with virtually any outfit and it also boasts several colorways that will forever be considered classic. 2021 is set to see numerous Air Jordan 1s make their way to the market, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we have seen numerous teasers for the summer.

One of the colorways that have been shown off is this women's colorway called "Seafoam." As you can see in the IG post below, the shoe has a white base, all while light green is placed on top as the overlays. It makes for a very clean offering, although the laces have a white and red candy cane thing going on. It's a unique extra detail that makes this shoe that much better.

Early indications show that this model will be dropping on August 12th of this year although this date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.