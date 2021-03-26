Perhaps one of the most popular shoes of the last 35 years has been the Air Jordan 1 and during that time, it has received a plethora of new colorways and even some unique iterations along the way. From FlyEase to zippers, the Air Jordan 1 has never been afraid to experiment, and one of the latest innovations to make its way to the shoe is Zoom cushioning in the midsole. This has led to the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which has received a plethora of new models over these past few months.

The latest colorway to be introduced is this "Fireberry" offering which can be found below. While the base of the shoe is black, Jumpman decided to get very vibrant and colorful with this particular offering as we have dark pink across all of the overlays. There is also some orange sticking out in the back heel where we have the extra material from the cuff. Overall, it's a unique-looking shoe that should definitely catch a few eyes out there.

A release date has not been revealed for these, although they should be out soon so keep your eyes peeled to your local sneaker shop for details. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

