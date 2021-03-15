Air Jordan 1 colorways are plentiful every single year. Sneakerheads can't seem to get enough of the shoe and it's easy to see why when you consider how the silhouette can be matched with virtually any outfit you may think of. In 2021, there are a plethora of Air Jordan 1s on the horizon and it seems like the Summer is going to be an especially great time for the model.

One of the colorways that will be dropping is the "Electro Orange" offering. In the post below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we have our best look yet at the colorway. As you can see, the shoe has a mostly white base to it, all while the overlays are black and the upper heel area is orange. This subtle pop of color is going to be turning a lot of heads and if you need more orange in your life, then these are an obvious cop.

So far, the release date has been set for July 17th of this year although Jordan Brand has yet to confirm these details. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.

Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.