If you were to compile a list of the most influential shoes of all-time, the Air Jordan 1 would most certainly have to be on that list. It first came out back in 1985 and it was the first-ever signature shoe from legendary basketball superstar Michael Jordan. Throughout the last few decades, it has received an abundance of colorways and it feels like there will continue to be more and more as the years go by. In 2021 alone, there have been plenty of AJ1 teasers and today, another one came down the pipeline.

This latest Air Jordan 1 offering comes to us via @zsneakerheadz, and you can check the shoe out in the post below. As you scroll through the images, you can see that the shoe has a white base to it, while black overlays are placed throughout. The colorway is actually called "Electro Orange" and this is because of the orange that is found on both the outsole and the cuff. It's a unique color scheme and it's one that will work specifically well during the Fall season.

The tentative release date for these has been set to July 17th of this year although nothing has been officially confirmed. As always, stay tuned to HNHH for details as we will be sure to bring those to you.