Ever since its initial release all the way back in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been given a plethora of dope new colorways. However, it is the OG offerings that still stick in the minds of fans, and every so often, Jordan Brand blesses sneakerheads with some retros. Over the past few years, Jumpman has dedicated its time to make unique changes to these classics, and from this movement, we have seen some dope new colorways. Among them, is the Air Jordan 1 "Shadow 2.0."

This colorway has been teased quite a bit over the past year but thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we have some detailed images to share. In the post below, you can see that the sneaker is built on a black leather base, while the overlays, back heel, and Nike swoosh are all grey. This is almost the complete reverse of the original "Shadow" model which is already one of the cleanest Jordan 1s out there. This new 2.0 version is just as great and is shaping up to be a solid addition to any sneaker closet.

For now, the release date has been pegged for May 15th of this year although this date has yet to be confirmed by the brand. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.