Air Jordan 1 colorways have been plentiful over the years and it doesn't seem like Jumpman is ever going to stop making them. Why would they? It continues to be the most popular Air Jordan silhouette and it's a canvas that has led to some pretty creative offerings over the years. With 2020 quickly coming to a close, fans are anticipating what is to come in terms of Air Jordan 1 colorways and so far, plenty of interesting-looking models have been teased.

Recently, @zsneakerheadz on Instagram came through with a photoshop rendering of a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG that is being dubbed "Pollen." Such a name makes sense when you consider how the shoe has a black and yellow aesthetic that resembles a bumblebee. Most sneakerheads, however, would notice that this shoe looks a lot like the infamous Nike SB Dunk High "Wu-Tang" from back in the day. From the black base to the yellow overlays, this shoe has an almost identical color-blocking that should excited sneaker enthusiasts.

For now, little is know about this colorway although it is expected to drop sometime in the Fall of next year which is appropriate for the name as it marks the beginning of allergy season. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.