Twenty years after the original release of the Japan-exclusive Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy," Jordan Brand is finally coming through with a retro of the shoe that everyone will be able to get their hands on. Region-exclusive sneakers have always been a sore spot for fans especially given the fact that it makes the shoes worth more on the resale market. When shoes are released all over the world, accessibility makes things easier on everyone, and now, the "Midnight Navy" will be privy to that.

As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a white base with navy blue overlays. From there, a silver Nike swoosh is placed on the side while a silver Wings logo is found on the cuff. Overall, this leads to a nice clean colorway that definitely looks great in the Fall season.

The release for these shoes was supposed to take place on October 31st although since the "Dark Mocha" model was poised to take the shine, the release was pushed back by a couple of weekends. Now, you can expect to cop these shoes through the Nike SNKRS App on November 14th for $170 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike