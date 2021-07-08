If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you have had some phenomenal opportunities over the last few years as Jordan Brand has delivered some incredible colorways to the market. The Air Jordan 1 High OG will always be one of the greatest shoes ever made, and as the years go on, it doesn't look like Jumpman will let this silhouette go by the wayside.

In just about a month from now, we are set to receive another new Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway called "Pollen." This colorway brings some Wu-Tang vibes to the table as we are met with black leather on the toe box and side panels, all while the overlays and back heel are yellow. These elements come together to create an amazing colorway that will most definitely be attractive to those who want to get themselves some flashy sneakers for the summer.

This is a sneaker that was originally going to be released on August 21st although now the release date has been moved up just one week to August 14th. If you were planning on grabbing these shoes, this is definitely some great news. Let us know what you think of the new Air Jordan 1 colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike