One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1, which has quite a bit of lore behind it. When Michael Jordan first entered the league, he was told he couldn't wear a pair of shoes that were black and red. At the time, the ban extended to the Nike Air Ship, which was the shoe Jordan wore prior to the Jordan 1. Regardless, Nike ran with the "banned" concept and used it as a marketing ploy for the Air Jordan 1, thus making it one of the most hyped-up shoes on the market.

Over the years, we have seen various black and red "Banned" 1s make it to the market, although according to @zsneakerheadz, 2022 will see a new "Banned" sneaker dubbed "Rebellionaire." In the photoshop rendering below you can see that the shoe has a black base with a grey toe box and Nike swoosh, almost like the "Shadow" model. The difference here is that the phrase “They Can’t Stop You From Wearing Them” is found throughout the upper. Not to mention, there are red Xs on the back heel to further the whole "Banned" motif.

If you're looking to cop these, there are supposed to drop in March of next year for $170 USD although Jumpman has yet to confirm this. Keep it locked to HNHH over the coming months as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.