When you think of Michael Jordan, you immediately think of his success with the Chicago Bulls, but you also think about his sneaker line and how it has amassed billions of dollars in revenue. The Jordan line is one of the most iconic sneaker libraries of all-time and boasts quite a few fan-favorite silhouettes. If you're someone who enjoys sneakers, you have probably owned a pair or two in your lifetime. Not to mention, if you're a sneakerhead, you have probably heard of the "Banned" shoe and how it was the Air Jordan 1. Well, in fact, this was a myth to sell more sneakers. The "Banned" MJ shoe was the Nike Air Ship which was worn by the legend prior to developing his own model.

Recently, it was revealed that an Italian sneaker boutique called Back-Door Bottega would be bringing back the "Banned" Nike Air Ship, exclusively at its store. Thanks to Nike, the official images have no surfaced and as you can see, it is a bulky high-top silhouette that has the infamous black and red color scheme that MJ made so famous.

For now, there is no information on whether or not these will be dropping in the United States, but if we hear more, we will be sure to update you with the latest news.

Image via Nike

