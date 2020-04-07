If you're a sneakerhead who also loves fashion, then you would know that the Air Jordan 1 High OG is not just one of the most popular sneakers ever, it is also one of the most versatile. Thanks to the sheer volume of colorways in the Jordan 1 library, the shoe can be worn with practically any outfit. Jordan Brand has been hip to the popularity of this shoe for a while now and has been releasing new offerings en masse.

Recently, we reported on how the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Silver" from 2001, would be re-released globally. Of course, this shoe came out back in 2001 and was exclusive to Japan. Now, Jumpman looks to be gearing up for yet another Japan-exclusive re-release in the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy." As you can see from the rendering below, the shoe has a white base and silver Nike swoosh while the overlays are navy blue.

It is being reported that these will drop during the Holiday season of 2020 for $170 USD. The post above notes that the official shoe could be a lot different from the rendering so it is important not to cast judgment, just yet.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.